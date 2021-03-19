Spring officially begins on Saturday, March 20th

We just sprang forward last weekend, and now it is time to welcome the official start of spring for the Northern Hemisphere on March 20th. Spring will officially arrive at 5:37 a.m. EDT.

Also known as the vernal equinox, the spring equinox is when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. The only other time this occurs is during the fall (or autumnal) equinox in September. These are the two days we roughly see 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.

If you are wondering what equinox means, let’s get a quick refresher in Latin. “Aequus” means equal and “nox” means night. So equinox is “equal night.” After we see about equal hours of day and night on Saturday, we will continue to see the days get longer until June 20th and the summer solstice.

The seasons are caused by the Earth’s tilt on its axis, which is 23 1/2 degrees. When the Northern Hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it is summer. When the Northern Hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, we are dealing with winter.

Source: National Weather Service

While astronomical spring begins on March 20th, meteorological spring started on March 1st. For climate records, we break the four seasons up into three month increments. Spring is defined as March, April and May. June 1st marks the meteorological start of summer.

Here in central North Carolina, the calendar may say spring, but it will be chilly this weekend with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 30s. Looking at what to expect for the rest of March and early April, temperatures for central North Carolina look to favor above normal conditions.

Remember, this is all for the Northern Hemisphere. For our friends south of the equator, March 20th is the autumnal equinox, and marks the start of fall.