RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – So far this year, North Carolina has had more than 2,400 wildfires that have burned more than 7000 acres.

And nearly half of those fires occurred in just March.

“Peak months for our spring wildfire season are March through May,” explained Philip Jackson with the North Carolina Forest Service.

He said whenever the weather is dry and windy, fires can easily get out of hand.

“As the temperature changes, especially in the spring, things are typically more dry and the wind that we’ve had, it doesn’t take much,” he said.

Over the weekend a large wildfire broke out in Cumberland County which required several crews and a helicopter to get it under control.

While the cause of that fire is still being investigated, careless burning of yard debris is the biggest cause of wildfires in our state, which means we need to pay extra attention.

“Keep a phone close by,” Jackson suggested. “Have a bucket of water or a hose close by, a rake and a shovel so you can throw dirt on that fire, and stay with your fire until it’s completely out.”

And if the fire gets out of hand? Immediately call 911.

It may seem like common sense, but a little of that, paired with being aware of the weather, can save a lot of burned acres.