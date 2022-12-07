RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is Day three of Winter Weather Preparedness Week and our topic is Driving Safety.

When winter weather strikes Central North Carolina, the roads often become dangerous with snow and ice. Unfortunately, these conditions can sometimes lead to serious accidents on the roads.

According to the National Weather Service, 75 percent of all fatalities related to extreme winter weather occur on the roads.

The safest decision to make when the roads become icy is to simply stay at home, but that isn’t always possible.

If you need to be on the roads, it’s important to take safety precautions. Nick Petro, Warning Coordinator at the National Weather Service, advises us to carry an emergency supply kit in the trunk of our vehicle throughout the Winter months.

Nick says to include “things like extra blankets in case you get stuck or stranded on the side of the road. You’ll want a foldable or collapsible shovel in case you get stuck in a snow drift.”

It’s also important to slow down during winter weather. Speed limits are established for ideal driving conditions and should be adjusted when the roads become icy.

In addition to slowing down, you should also be aware of other drivers who may not be practicing safe driving habits in the conditions. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and try to avoid sudden stops.

Finally, it’s also important to stay up-to-date with the latest winter weather forecast.

As we all know, it only takes one sudden burst of snow or freezing rain to quickly result in dangerous conditions.

One way to stay up-to-date before, during, and after a Winter Storm is to download the CBS 17 app for the latest forecast and North Carolina’s winter weather headlines.

Tomorrow we will examine ways to keep your house warm in a safe way throughout the Winter.