Storm Team Alert Day: Threat of Monday evening severe storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A cold front arrives during the day Monday and severe weather could be possible in central North Carolina.

A few showers are possible in the morning and early afternoon, but the line of storms that could bring strong to severe weather arrives right after sunset.

The main concern with these thunderstorms will be strong, damaging winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of Central North Carolina has been outlined in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5 on the scale).

As mentioned, storms will be focused late in the day into overnight, so while we will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy during the day, our temperatures will still be warm, climbing to near 80 degrees.