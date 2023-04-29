RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued an Alert Day for Sunday, April 30.

A midlevel disturbance is expected to bring occasional showers beginning Saturday night, but showers and thunderstorms will arrive Sunday.

A few storms may become severe during the afternoon and evening hours across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5, Slight Risk, for severe weather across most of Central North Carolina Sunday.

While the primary threat from severe storms will be damaging winds, there is also a risk of isolated tornadoes.

The mostly likely time period for thunderstorm development will be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional updates, including the potential for severe weather watches and warnings across the region.