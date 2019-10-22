STORM TEAM ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday

A storm system moving in from the west will bring another round of rain to central North Carolina today, but it could also bring some severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather for most of central North Carolina — within that area, the greatest threat will be to the south and east of the Triangle.

Off-and-on rain showers will move in from the southwest this morning, keeping temperatures in the 60s through midday.

The severe threat later in the day will depend on how much of a break we get between the morning showers and (potential) afternoon storms. If the clouds don’t budge and temperatures remain in the 60s, the severe weather threat will be very LOW. If just a little sun peeks through and temperatures warm up to the mid 70s, that’s warm enough for an elevated severe threat.

The most likely time for the strongest storms will be mid to late afternoon. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern, but we’ll also be watching for the risk of an isolated tornado. Large hail and flooding are unlikely with this storm system.

It’s a borderline threat overall, but stay weather-aware this afternoon. The CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated on-air, online, and on social media throughout the day.