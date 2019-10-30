STORM TEAM ALERT: Strong storms possible Halloween evening

We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in central North Carolina for Halloween evening. Right now, it looks like the greatest severe weather threat will move in from the west around 9:00pm, and track west-to-east across the area through early overnight.

If that timing holds, the trick-or-treat crowds will just have to dodge some spotty off-and-on showers.

But IF the storms speed up just a little, the severe weather threat will be higher, and it will arrive earlier — potentially as early as 6:00pm. The Storm Prediction Center’s “Slight Risk” outlook for severe weather is focused more to our west, but that region would shift along with the storms if they speed up or slow down.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat, and there will be enough wind energy in the atmosphere to support an isolated tornado threat as well. Large hail is unlikely, and while there will be some heavy downpours, they won’t last long enough to cause flooding.

To emphasize: the most-likely scenario is that the storms don’t move in until late evening, which means the greatest threat will remain to our west. Keep checking the forecast, though — we’ll be evaluating the new data continuously over the next 36 hours. And as you head out with the kids for trick-or-treating Thursday evening, make sure you have a source of weather information in case warnings are issued.