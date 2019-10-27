STORM TEAM ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

A warm front is currently moving northward through the area. As it moves north, temperatures and dew points are increasing south of it as winds remain southeast. This warm front will provide plenty of fuel (energy for storms) and wind shear (turning and changing speed with wind as you go up in the atmosphere) to allow for thunderstorms to develop. Any storm that does develop will have the potential to become strong to severe. As a result, today is a Storm Team Alert Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed locations east and northeast of the Triangle under a Slight Risk, which is the standard severe weather risk at a level 2 out of 5. Everyone else in Central North Carolina and Southern Virginia is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5), as the ingredients for severe weather don’t line up as well compared to northeastern parts of the viewing area.

Storms could fire as soon as 8am, with the best coverage of storms being mainly between 10am and 7pm. During this time, any storm could become strong to severe with damaging wind up to 60mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at any point, but the best chance of that will be in storms prior to noon.

Storms will exit this evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Stay updated throughout the day with CBS 17 on-air, online, and on social media.