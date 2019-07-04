Storms causing delays, cancellations for various Fourth of July events in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Storms are forcing delays and cancellations of Fourth of July events, and leaving damage behind in various parts of central North Carolina.

Those at the Booth Amphitheatre in Cary are being asked to go to their vehicles as storms roll through the area. The town said it will post updates to its Twitter. People can also call Booth Amphitheatre’s weather hotline at 919-459-8332.

Fort Bragg’s celebrations have been canceled. The field was closed due to flooding. Fireworks may still go off at 9:42 p.m., depending on the weather.

Festivities at Fort Bragg are also being affected by severe weather. The 82nd Rock Band’s performance, which was scheduled for 5 p.m., was canceled.

Hope Mills canceled its fireworks, according to a tweet from the Hope Mills Fire Department.

CBS 17 is following storm damage around the Triangle. People in a multi-family residence in Durham reported a lightning strike that caused a fire earlier on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

