Storms pop up in central North Carolina before weekend cold front

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe storms are moving through central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Parts of the area were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m., per the National Weather Service.

Northeastern Wake County, southeastern Granville County, western Franklin County, and western Chatham County were the first areas to be placed in a warning.

Two different severe storms had been spotted, according to the NWS: one near Wake Forest about 9 miles south of Creedmoor. That one was moving east at about 15 mph. The other was located 7 miles east of Randleman, moving east at 15 mph.

This story will be updated.

