Severe thunderstorm warning to impact Wake, Johnston, Nash and Franklin Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m. eastern for northeastern Wake, north central Johnston, southwestern Nash and south central Franklin Counties.

Additionally, it has also put a flash flood warning into affect for Raleigh until 5:45 p.m. eastern.

At 1:45 p.m. eastern, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles east of Raleigh, moving east at 10 mph.

There is a hazard of wind expected up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, the Weather Channel said.

Frequent lightning is also occurring with the storm, and anyone who is outside is encouraged to come indoors.

Furthermore, hail is expected to damage roofs, siding and trees.