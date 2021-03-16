Strong to severe storms possible Thursday across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Storm Prediction Center now has most of central North Carolina under an enhanced risk – 3 out of 5 – of severe thunderstorms Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours with the main threats being hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

A very strong upper low will progress eastward unleashing strong to severe weather across the deep south and southern Atlantic Coast states. A warm front will lift across North Carolina ahead of a strong cold front, allowing for the atmosphere to destabilize Thursday.

“Given ample instability and a very favorable sheared environment, relatively widespread and locally substantial severe weather potential is indicated, including risk for a few strong tornadoes,” according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Now is a good time to review your severe weather plan with your family. Have a way to get alerts to your phone.

If a tornado warning is issued on Thursday, take action and go to an interior room away from windows and on the lowest level of your home. A tornado watch means be prepared. This means conditions are favorable in the atmosphere for tornado development.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to update the severe weather threat. Be sure to watch for updates.