RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We have a new named storm in the central Atlantic Ocean as of Friday morning. Subtropical Storm Don formed between Bermuda and the Azores.

Don will not have an impact on the U.S. but could hold on to its strength into next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update, the storm is assessed as subtropical because it is embedded within an upper-level trough and has a large radius of maximum wind. Subtropical storm Don also showed a well-defined center of circulation and convection remained organized.

Subtropical storm Don is moving northward at 6 mph and is expected to meander in the central Atlantic. Forecasters believe the storm is at its peak intensity. Don will likely run into cooler water temperatures and dry air, which should prevent it from developing into a stronger storm over the next few days, but we’ll keep you posted.

The good news is that subtropical Don will not impact the U.S., but it is a reminder we are in the midst of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. Don is the fourth named storm of the season.

NOAA forecasters predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year with 12 to 17 total named storms. Of those, 5 to 9 could become hurricanes, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes.