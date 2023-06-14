RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One week from Wednesday summer officially begins! The summer solstice marks the beginning of the season and also the longest day of the year, which for us in the Triangle means just over 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

Astronomical summer is when the sun crosses the Tropic of Cancer as the Earth orbits around the Sun. This year that occurs the morning of Wednesday, June 21st.

But meteorological summer already started back on June 1st! Remember: meteorologists and climatologists use June 1st through August 31st as summer because the number of days will always be the same, unlike astronomical summer which can vary with start and end dates.

All that to say our summers are getting warmer!

Since 1970 the average summer temperature in Raleigh has gone up a little more than 4 degrees, and we now have on average 38 more days where temperatures end up warmer than average.

It’s not just us either. Across the country, much of the extreme warming over the last 52 years has taken place out west, and while much less subtle warming has occurred in the middle of the country, it is still warmer.

As we get into summer, always remember when it’s hot outside to take frequent breaks, drink lots of water, and find ways to stay cool whether it’s shade, running the A/C or using a fan.