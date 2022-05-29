RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It’s warming back up! And temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days.

High temperatures Sunday will reach the upper 80s around Central North Carolina, but humidity will not be a major factor with the heat for the afternoon.

The Sandhills will see temperatures near 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

Any chances of rain stay toward the far coastal communities and east of Interstate 95, and those chances are slim.

Temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid 60s.

Your Memorial Day plans will remain dry with warm temperatures nearing 90 for most areas of Central North Carolina.

And June is almost here.

The new month begins with 90s in the forecast and dry weather through the end of the shortened work-week.

However, some showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, but the rain will clear out for next weekend.