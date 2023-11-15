RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina is currently living through the driest November on record so far, but our best chance of rain in a long time could come right before Thanksgiving next week during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

This would be the second cold front in a week as our first cold front is still on track to combine with a coastal low to bring small rain chances this Friday and Saturday. These rain chances remain a little uncertain as of right now because of the position of the approaching low pressure and cold front.

After warming to near 70° by Friday, we will see temperatures drop by the end of the weekend and early next week.

This upcoming weekend is the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade. Temperatures early Saturday morning are expected to start off in the 50s before warming into the 60s later in the morning.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and while there could be a stray shower early Saturday morning, but right now the weather looks to cooperate.

This gets us into Thanksgiving week and our next big weather maker that could impact the entire East Coast. A strong cold front is set to move from west to east across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the timing and exact impacts are still up in the air, this looks to be one of our best chances of rain in a while thanks to moisture getting pulled up from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our forecast currently calls for scattered rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold front pushes through. The front may then stall just east of North Carolina leaving us with a small chance of rain Thursday on Thanksgiving. Drier and colder weather will follow later on Thanksgiving and for Black Friday.

Our Thanksgiving weather history has been pretty wild over the years. In 1934 we had four inches of rain in the Triangle. More than three inches of snow fell in 1912.

Our warmest Thanksgiving ever in the Triangle was 78 degrees in 1985 and our coldest was 20° in 1892. Last year in the Triangle, Thanksgiving was dry with a morning temperature of 36° and a high of 66°.

These impacts are still a week away and there will likely be many changes but these are the early signals as we head into Thanksgiving week. Stay with the CBS 17 storm team for the very latest.