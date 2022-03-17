RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Although meteorological spring began on March 1, astronomical spring will begin this weekend. This year’s spring equinox will occur at 11:33 a.m. local time this Sunday.

The spring equinox, also known as the vernal equinox, is when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. Equinox means “equal night” in Latin.

So will we see equal day and night on Sunday?

The answer is actually no.

We already lived through the day when we see the closest split of day and night. That was on Wednesday and is known as the equilux. This is the day the sun is above the horizon the closest to twelve hours.

Equilux means “equal light” in Latin. The equilux describes when day and night are equal.

The two terms sound rather similar, don’t they? But I promise they are indeed different.

When talking about the occurrence of the equilux, it will happen either before or after the equinox. The equilux happens several days before the spring equinox while occurring several days after the fall equinox.

So now for the million-dollar question–what is the difference between the two? And why do they not occur on the same day?

There are a few scientific reasons we will discuss.

First up, a little science lesson about refraction.

Our atmosphere refracts sunlight about half a degree upward, bending it from below the horizon up to our eyes. This means we see the sunrise before the Sun is actually above the horizon.

The same is true for the sunset; we see the Sun after it has physically set.

The atmospheric refraction advances the sunrise time and delays the sunset time.

Latitude also impacts the exact date of the equilux as it will vary by location. This is the opposite of the equinox, which occurs at the same time across the entire globe.

The final reason is the size of our Sun.

When talking about sunrise or sunset, we refer to the exact moment the Sun’s middle crosses the horizon. But of course, the sun is more than just a point, it is a disk.

We can see that bright disk shining before sunrise and even after sunset.

Now that you know all about the equinox as well as the equilux, what can you expect for Sunday?

The forecast for the first day of spring is looking quite pleasant. Right now we are forecasting mainly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Be sure you get outside and enjoy the day.