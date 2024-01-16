RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the coldest air of the season upon us the next several days in central North Carolina, it’s fair to ask the question: Is it too early to talk about summer?

It may be. With wind chills like these expected tonight and again this weekend, I think most of us are wanting some much warmer weather sooner rather than later.

Well here’s the good news: You came to the right place for that predicted warmer weather!

Here’s the system this weekend.

The cold front marches through North Carolina late Friday into Saturday. It plants us in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Then, things change.

An area of high pressure and calm weather will sweep across the country early next week. By Wednesday, it will park itself off the Carolina coast in the Atlantic, slowly driving up temperatures.

In meteorology, this is called ridging; where high pressure takes over a region and allows for warmer air from the south to flow freely to the north.

A warm southwesterly breeze will likely be driven across the southeastern U.S. by Wednesday of next week.

Highs in the 60s, maybe even getting close to 70, is definitely plausible by next Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s why the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has plenty of red on it.

Essentially everywhere east of the Mississippi River is expected to see warmer temps from mid-next week through the end of the month.

Will it get cold again after that? Considering February is on the horizon, my bet, unfortunately, is yes.