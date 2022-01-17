Thousands still without power in Moore County more than 24 hours after winter storms

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 14,000 in Moore County have been in the dark and cold for 30 hours and counting.

In terms of power outages, Moore County was the hardest hit in central North Carolina after Sunday’s winter storms.

Thousands were still without it all day Monday.

A representative from Duke Energy said power may not be on until Tuesday for some customers because of the sheer volume of individual outages in the county.

The utility had 600 crews focused on restoring power in Moore County.

CBS 17 saw workers from Indiana, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, and Virginia were helping cut down trees and fix downed power lines in Southern Pines.

“A bunch of stuff came down, It sounded like bombs going off,” Michael Randall recalled.

The sound of trees popping and falling on his home during the storm brought him back to his military days.

“We were like, ‘Well, if that doesn’t puncture the roof, we’re going to be OK,'” Randall said.

They lucked out: their roof is intact. But Randall’s yard was filled with tree limbs.

He started cleaning everything up early in the morning.

“I’ve chopped up five or six 20-foot limbs already,” Randall said.

He’s making the most out of things. Randall is using the debris to fuel his fireplace to keep him, his wife, and their dog warm, ahead of what looks to be another cold night in the house.

“It’s 46 inside, down the hallway [from the fireplace],” he explained. “Tonight is going to the 20s, so that will drop another 10-15 degrees.”

Other families are also getting creative on how to stay warm.

“We’ve been sleeping in the living room with the fire going,” said Kayla Forgrave.

Forgrave and her family just moved from Pennsylvania a few months ago.

“I’ve never seen trees fall like this or power lines down like this, so it’s a whole new thing for us,” she said.

As they wait for power repair crews to get their lights and heat back on, they’re doing what they can.

“We’re camping inside,” Forgrave said. “At least there is a roof over my head and running toilet.”