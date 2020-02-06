Thousands deal with damage, power loss, closed roads as storms pound central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bands of powerful storms that swept through central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and evening knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, took out trees, and flooded roads.

Just after midnight Friday, almost 13,000 people in Wake County — with about 9,300 of them being in Raleigh — were without power, according to Duke Energy. Another 7,500 were without power in Franklin and Nash counties.

The storms forced tornado warnings in the Charlotte area which grounded flights at the Charlotte airport.

At the peak, more than 100,000 were without power throughout the state.

Thursday afternoon, an outage map from Duke Energy showed most of the outages located from Jordan Lake to Raleigh.

A line of heavy rain and winds passed over Raleigh around 2 p.m.

Much of central North Carolina remained under a tornado watch until at least 5 p.m.

Storm damage ravages a Raleigh neighborhood

In one Raleigh neighborhood, Lisa Malmberg watched front and center from inside her home as Thursday’s storms left an impact.

“The rain was so strong that you really couldn’t see out the windows,” Malmberg said. “You can tell it was going to get really bad, really fast.”

She came outside and found a tree fell near her driveway next door on Ravenhurst Drive.

“Just missed a couple of cars, so everybody parked smart today,” she said.

Across the neighborhood, CBS 17 found trees down in yards and on top of cars.

This included a home on Haymarket Lane, where trees laid on top of it. People at the home told CBS 17 no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

As the storm passed, Malmberg tells us her neighbors are now top of mind.

“We haven’t had anything like this for a while,” she said. “I just hope that everybody is safe. It seems like, from what I heard, everybody has been safe.”

Damage along Six Forks Road prompts extensive lane closures, arborist volunteers to help clean up

A stretch of Six Forks Road is closed at Monument Lane for the next few hours, according to Raleigh police.

Large trees fell, bringing power lines with them.

Nearby Featherstone Drive was also blocked by trees.

That’s where Dave Jarman comes in. Jarman is an arborist. He says he had the afternoon off and wanted to help so he asked police which streets might need his expertise.

“We live in the community, we should chip in a little to help the community,” Jarman said.









Six Forks Road storm damage

“I was standing in the rain with some neighbors when he drove up and he just got out of his car and offered to help,” said Julia Rucci who lives in the neighborhood.

Jarman said he used his own equipment and car. Ricci says she plans to hire him to clear the down trees from her front yard. Another CBS 17 viewer — just around the corner — also reached out.

Chapel Hill residents deal with flooding, street closures

Rising water levels in Bolin Creek led to flooding in streets and apartments near South Estes Drive and North Fordham Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Water levels started to rise in Bolin Creek at about 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon it flooded Estes Drive.

The town of Chapel Hill closed the road as the water levels were several inches deep.

However, some motorists did try to drive through the high water and one woman damaged the bumper of her vehicle.

“I think she thought it was a good idea to go through the flood and then maybe something hit her bumper, that’s why it’s under her car right now and it’s kind of stuck,” said Kyaw Wai, a good Samaritan who stopped to help the stranded motorist. “We’re just trying to help her get the bumper out from under her car.”

People who live on Estes Drive said it floods often and that something needs to be done about it.

“It’s very frustrating because some of us can’t get to work and then we’re going to be late and just the rain as a whole is frustrating,” Wai said.

“I just keep an eye on it, make sure it doesn’t get too high,” said Joseph Speller who lives on Estes Drive.

Stick with the CBS 17 Storm Team for Thursday’s severe weather forecast.