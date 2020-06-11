Thunderstorms bring flash-flood warning to Wake, Franklin, Nash counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wake, Nash, and Franklin counties are in a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

Radar indicated at 2:39 p.m. Thursday thunderstorms producing heavy rain in east-central Wake County, northwestern Nash County, and central Franklin County.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the alert said.

Affected areas include Zebulon, Bunn, Castalia, and Pilot.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

