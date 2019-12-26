Thursday’s “Fur”-cast
Raleigh36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Chapel Hill36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Clinton41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Sanford30°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 0 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Wilson36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Fayetteville40°F Few Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New