Thursday’s “Fur”-cast

Weather
Broken Clouds

Raleigh

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Chapel Hill

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Clinton

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Sanford

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Wilson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Fayetteville

40°F Few Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

