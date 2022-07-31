HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado warning for north central and northeastern Edgecombe County and central Halifax County Sunday afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m.

Weather officials warn of 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail.

They say hail damage to cars is expected and people in those areas should expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Officials advise people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.

The tornado warning began at 1:46 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m.

Weather officials warn that quarter-sized hail could damage windows, roofs and cars, and that tree damage is likely.

They also say mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.

Officials say to take cover and avoid windows because flying debris might be dangerous to those without shelter.

Earlier Sunday afternoon at 12:53 p.m., the National Weather Service also issued another tornado warning for Halifax County.

That warning began at 12:53 p.m. and went until 1:30 p.m.

Sunday morning, CBS 17’s Meteorologist Lance Blocker forecasted the primary threat of severe weather Sunday will be for damaging wind gusts through the environment, which could support a low-end risk for a stray tornado.