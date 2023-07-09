RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings are in effect for many central North Carolina counties and areas west of the CBS 17 viewing area.

Around 12:24 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Chatham County. The expected rainfall rate is about 2 inches per hour, and flash flooding is expected.

In central North Carolina, the following counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning through 1:15 p.m. — Chatham, Durham, Wake, Lee, Granville, Orange, Person, Northwestern Moore, and Alamance.

