RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, a tornado watch was issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms were set to move through the state in to the early evening.

Strong storms arrived in Pinehurst around 11:30 a.m., Durham by 12:01 p.m., Raleigh by 1:02 p.m., and Lillington by 1:17 p.m. The counties included in the tornado watch in place through 5 p.m. are to the south, including Hoke, Robeson, Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender, Samson and Scotland.

East central Wake County along with parts of Nash, Johnston and Franklin counties were put on an even higher alert during a brief a Tornado Warning from 1:24 to 1:45 p.m.

Also added to the mix of weather alerts in the CBS 17 viewing area was a severe thunderstorm warning, issued from approximately 1:30 tp 2: 15 p.m.

This warning impacted Wake, Johnston, Franklin, Wilson, Nash and Wayne counties after a line of severe storms were spotted in the Bailey area, extending seven miles and traveling at 40 m.p.h.

Stay with CBS 17 for updates as these storms leave the area.