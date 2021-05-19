1st tropical system of Atlantic hurricane season could develop this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This weekend could see the first tropical system of the year form — more than a week ahead of the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said there was an area of disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda. It gave it a 30-percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 48 hours and 60-percent chance of doing so within five days.

The disturbance is a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. A non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to form within it a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by Thursday. It is forecast to produce gale-force winds, the NHC said.

It will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone late Friday and into the weekend after it moves over warmer waters, the NHC said.

The system is then expected to move north or northeast “into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday,” an advisory said.

If it develops into a tropical system, it would mark the seventh year in a row with one prior to the June 1 beginning of hurricane season. If it gets a name, it will be Ana.