1st tropical system of Atlantic hurricane season could develop this weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This weekend could see the first tropical system of the year form — more than a week ahead of the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said there was an area of disturbance several hundred miles east of Bermuda. It gave it a 30-percent chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 48 hours and 60-percent chance of doing so within five days.

The disturbance is a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. A non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to form within it a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by Thursday. It is forecast to produce gale-force winds, the NHC said.

It will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone late Friday and into the weekend after it moves over warmer waters, the NHC said.

The system is then expected to move north or northeast “into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday,” an advisory said.

If it develops into a tropical system, it would mark the seventh year in a row with one prior to the June 1 beginning of hurricane season. If it gets a name, it will be Ana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories