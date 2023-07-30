RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we gradually get to the more active part of hurricane season, we are keeping an eye on a few areas trying to develop in the tropics.

Let’s start with the one closest to home. An area of low pressure is just off the coast of North Carolina, but is already moving eastward into the Atlantic.

Showers and storms have started to organize around this low pressure, and while some tropical development is possible within the coming days (odds for development right now are 30 percent within the next 2 and 7 days) this low is expected to interact and likely merge with a cold front in the coming days.

Regardless of development, the low could create choppy conditions a few miles offshore.

The second area to watch is in the open ocean, roughly 700 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, and nearly 1700 miles from the North Carolina coast. The convection (thunderstorms) around the low pressure continue to become more organized, and it could develop into a tropical depression within the coming days.

Odds for development have risen to 70 percent within the next two days, and 80 percent within the next week.

While this looks like it could become our next named system, fortunately, this is expected to be a “fish” storm or remain in the open Atlantic, not impacting land. Current forecasts have the low moving to the northwest around 15 miles per hour before it turns more north by the middle of the week.

The next name on the list is Emily. Revised forecasts for hurricane season 2023 now call for a more active than average season due to warmer than average ocean temperatures.

Regardless of what develops or brings impacts to North Carolina, the CBS17 Storm Team will keep you updated.