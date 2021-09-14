2 new depressions likely to form in the Atlantic, NHC says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to hit the Gulf Coast, a new tropical depression could form off the east coast later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure just north of the Bahamas now has a 70 percent chance of tropical formation in the next five days. The system remains disorganized and lopsided as of Tuesday night, but it could become better organized as it drifts north in the next few days.

The center of the future system will likely stay offshore. That, along with the fact that it is lopsided, will mean little to no impact in central North Carolina later this week. The North Carolina coast could see gust winds, rain, and rough surf later this week.

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list this year is Odette.

There is also a third system that has just come off the coast of Africa that now has a 90 percent chance of tropical formation in the next few days. It is far too early to say where that system could end up, but the next name after Odette is Peter.