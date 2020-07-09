80% chance tropical system develops off NC coast, according to National Hurricane Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An area of low pressure around 60 miles off the coast of North Carolina is becoming better defined and more likely to become a tropical system, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone will likely form later today or tonight,” the NHC said in its tropical weather outlook forecast.

The NHC is now giving the low pressure area a high chance – 80 percent – of forming into a tropical system anywhere from the next 48 hours to the next five days.

According to the NHC, “Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal mid-Atlantic, and southern New England during the next few days.”

It’s also possible that the system will bring gusty winds along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is set to investigate the system later today, according to the NHC.