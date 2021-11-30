Active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with powerful storms ends quietly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has come to an end and while it was an active season packed with powerful hurricanes and tropical storms, it ended quietly with Tropical Storm Wanda in October.

In total, there were 21 named storms in 2021, seven of which became hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes became major.

Eight out of the 21 named storms made a U.S. landfall, with the strongest being category 4 hurricane Ida in August.

The first named storm was sub-tropical storm Ana which developed Saturday, May 22, before the June 1 official start to the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical storm Bill formed shortly after in early June off the coast of North Carolina. Tropical storm Claudette was the first named storm to make a U.S. landfall.





In 2020, 30 named storms developed making it the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season falls third in line, behind 2020 and 2005, for the most named storms on record for the season.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will begin June 1 and end Nov. 30.