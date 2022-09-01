RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a historically slow start to the 2022 hurricane season, activity in the tropics is slowly beginning to increase.

In fact, newly formed Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season by Friday afternoon.

Prior to Danielle though, the tropics remained quiet with little to no development since the first week of July.

The two primary reasons for the below-average activity are increased wind shear and copious amounts of Saharan dust.

Wind shear disrupts tropical wave development and prevents systems from organizing into tropical storms and hurricanes.

Saharan dust limits development too. Over the last two months, a 1.5 mile thick layer of dry air and dust has been pretty consistent through the Atlantic including Hurricane Alley.

While this has been a welcome surprise this season, forecast models suggest we should not get used to the quiet season.

Wind shear and dust are both decreasing which will allow more storms to develop in the coming weeks.

In fact, we are already seeing signals within the latest forecast data which shows more tropical storms and hurricanes are likely to develop in the coming weeks.

The good news? As of now, no storms appear to be a threat to the Carolinas. We will keep you updated should that change.