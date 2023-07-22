RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center officially upgraded Don to a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

This is yet another surprise for a storm that has proven resilient to harsh environmental factors since its development in the northern Atlantic.

Don will not maintain hurricane status for long, however, as it is already moving north over cooler waters.

It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later tonight or early Sunday morning before turning northeast.

Hurricane Don poses no threat to land.

Hurricane Don originally was considered a subtropical storm on July 14th.

Within a couple of days, Don was able to become better organized with additional convection around the center of circulation, and was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on July 17th.

Since then, the system has looped around the northern Atlantic between the larger steering currents of opposing upper level systems.

This afternoon, Don was able to shift above the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream current, which aided in its intensification to become a hurricane.

Don is the 4th named storm of the 2023 season.