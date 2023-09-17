RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Hurricane Center Sunday evening issued an outlook area for potential tropical development off the Carolina coast.

As of the initial outlook, meteorologists are forecasting a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

The low likelihood for development is typical for a development area this far in advance, as the system is not expected to become organized until later this week.

However, if trends continue, the likelihood of development is expected to increase, according to CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Blocker.

The CBS 17 Storm Team began seeing signals within the forecast data on Friday, and each subsequent update has produced similar chances for tropical development.

As of Sunday, multiple forecast models are now picking up on the potential for development in the region, so that is why the National Hurricane Center has issued this latest update.

What does it mean for Central North Carolina?

It’s far too early for specifics, but it is something to monitor.

As of now, the two primary forecast models are signaling very different outcomes. The latest American GFS forecast model shows a potential tropical storm developing northeast of Florida, and then moving inland over South Carolina.

That scenario would generate widespread rain Friday night through Sunday morning in Central North Carolina.

However, the European ECMWF forecast model shows a “non-tropical” low forming just offshore of South Carolina, and then moving northeast.

If the European forecast were to be correct, it would mean heavy rain along the coast next weekend, but much lower forecast totals inland.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker cautioned viewers that either forecast model has a very low probability of being accurate at this point, and this is just something to keep an eye on, but not to alter plans for.

The National Hurricane Center in an 8 p.m. Sunday Atlantic Tropical Outlook discussed the system.

Hurricane forecasters said in the Western Atlantic Outlook that an “area of low pressure could form near the southeast coast of the United States late this week. This system is forecast to move northward or northwestward.”

As always, check back in for updates. We will keep you advised in the coming days.