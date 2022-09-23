RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The ninth tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Friday morning in the central Caribbean, but it could be a major hurricane near Florida next week.

As of late Friday afternoon, maximum sustained winds were 35 mph, with higher gusts. The depression was moving west-northwest at 15 mph. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate the system later Friday.

Tropical Depression Nine is currently disorganized and is being disrupted by remnant wind sheer left over from Hurricane Fiona.

As Tropical Depression Nine moves west, however, wind sheer will decrease, which will allow the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ian within the next 24 hours.

It was originally thought the name would be Hermine, but a weak system off the coast of Africa, Tropical Depression Ten was upgraded to a tropical storm first. Ian is the next name on the list after Hermine.

The short-term forecast is rather high confidence with most models bringing the center just west of Jamaica Sunday night.

However, the spread in forecast track possibilities becomes very wide next week as this system passes Cuba and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Depending on what happens with several variables including a trough in the Central U.S., this potential major hurricane may take a wide number of paths across Florida.

There is also a chance this system brings some impacts to Central North Carolina next weekend.

We will keep you updated over the next few days as this system continues to develop.