RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 10th Tropical Depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon, and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia by Monday.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to strengthen into a hurricane prior to making landfall in Florida next week.

The forecast cone also brings the track for this system into Central North Carolina as a weakening Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

As of now, if this forecast remains unchanged, then our region can expect rain and gusty winds to increase Wednesday afternoon with occasional showers through Friday morning.