RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph.

Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category 1 hurricane Saturday night or Sunday morning as it continues its westward track.

High pressure across the Gulf of Mexico is expected to remain in place, which will prevent a northward turn toward the U.S.

Landfall is expected in Nicaragua Sunday morning or afternoon, where it is expected to dissipate over Central America early next week.

If this track continues, Julia will become the third hurricane to make landfall in Nicaragua in three years.

Nicaragua’s economy was heavily impacted in 2020 following two direct hits from Category 4 hurricanes only two weeks apart.