Carolina Beach closed due to damage from Hurricane Isaias

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN)– Carolina Beach is in recovery mode following the fast moving hurricane.

Fortunately for the island, the damage wasn’t catastrophic — but it was widespread and will require a day or two to fully clean-up.

Carolina Beach took a pretty good hit, mostly from the winds of the storm.

Police shut down access to the bridge leading to the island during the overnight hours and by mid-morning, traffic on Carolina Beach Road trying to access the area was backed up for miles.

Among those waiting in line were a husband and wife who live there.

“We went across the bridge to check on family and trying to get home, said Robert Ratliff.

His wife said of the closure, “that’s pretty normal” and was just part of what folks living in the island have to deal with in situations like this.

Along with the damage, the area was dealing with spotty power outages.

On highway 421, the main tour though town, you could see some traffic lights were out — but just a block or two down the the road, traffic lights were still working because they still had electricity In those neighborhoods.

The sounds of generators and chainsaws filled the air as downed trees had to be removed — before power lines could be restrung and re-energized.

“It got pretty windy, and I was kind of surprised,” resident Scott Butters said to describe the height of the storm overnight.

He said the storm was “a lot stronger than I was expecting.”

For Carolina Beach residents and business owners, the objective if the clean up efforts are simple — get back to normal as quickly as possible.