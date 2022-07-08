RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a fast start and Colorado State University Meteorologists believe it will remain active over the coming months.

On July 7th, they released a new update to their annual forecast which calls for 20 named systems, 10 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes to develop this season.

The current sea surface temperature analysis shows that most of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea have “above-average” temperatures.

Sea surface temperatures are an important indicator for potential tropical development and this variable played a significant role in the latest update.

The good news is upper level winds have been unfavorable for development over the last few days across much of the Atlantic Basin, so current conditions overall remain rather quiet.

We do expect that to change, however, as we reach the middle of the season and activity typically increases.

Over 60% of tropical weather development occurs between August and September each year.

As always, the CBS 17 Storm Team will keep you updated on tropical weather development and what it means for our region.