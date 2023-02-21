RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It might be the last thing we want to think about right now, but the official start of hurricane season is now 100 days away.

There are six separate lists of names that meteorologists go through, so the list “repeats” every six years, except for storm names that have been retired.

New in 2023 are four new names, as Harold replaces Harvey, Idalia replaces Irma, Margot replaces Maria and Nigel replaces Nate.

It’s a little too soon to talk about what to expect this season, but there are factors we can pay attention to across the coming months that could impact what North Carolinians will deal with.

The first is ocean temperatures. If ocean water temperatures lean warmer, especially warmer than average, that’s more fuel for storms to tap into.

The second: What ENSO (El Nino Southern Oscillation) phase will be in place? Remember, wind shear weakens or rips apart tropical systems, so a La Nina year could mean more tropical systems due to less shear, and an El Nino year could mean less tropical systems due to more wind shear.

Currently, we are in La Nina, but the strength of it could fluctuate.

Third, will the African monsoon season be active? The more active the monsoon season, the more tropical waves emerge into the Atlantic in turn could become tropical systems.

Remember, these are the general rules and every season is different.

While hurricane season officially begins June 1 with the peak around Sept. 10, 7 of the last 10 hurricane seasons have had a named storm before June 1.

It’s said every year: it only takes one storm, no matter when it develops, to bring impacts that affect you.