Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana as Category 2 storm

CAMERON, La. (WNCN) – Hurricane Delta has made landfall in southwest Louisiana near the town of Creole, Lousiana.

Delta experienced slight weakening as it moved closer to Louisiana throughout Friday.

At 7 p.m. EST, its maximum sustained winds were measured at 100 mph.

The storm is bringing potentially damaging wind gusts and surge will be a major issue across coastal Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary.

Areas such as Lafayette could see wind gusts as high as 90 mph as Delta moves ashore.

Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches, from

southwest into central Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor

to major river flooding.

Watch Tracking the Tropics at 8 p.m. for a detailed look at Delta’s path.