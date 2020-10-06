Delta strengthens into Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Delta strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday.

The storm’s wind speeds climbed to 100 mph according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory.

Hurricane Delta was moving in a west-northwest direction at about 15 mph, the NHC said.

The NHC said heavy rainfall will affect portions of the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides.

The potential for heavy rain and flash flooding will increase across portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley and southeaster United States as Delta moves inland later this week, the NHC said.