Disturbance has high chance to strengthen to tropical depression on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A system that is east of Barbados has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

The system is one of two currently being monitored by NHC.

Disturbance No. 1 is 150 miles east of Barbados and forecast to be a depression Monday night and then could be a tropical storm within a few days.

The system is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night before moving toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, it is moving west-northwest between 10 and 15 mph.

Heavy rains and flooding is expected from this system in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The NHC said the second system is several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The system has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.