RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating Tropical Storm Early Tuesday night found a stronger storm in the Atlantic and the system is now a hurricane with 80 mile per hour winds.

This is only the second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season after Hurricane Danielle formed last Friday in the north Atlantic.

Strengthening is expected over the next couple days and Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane near Bermuda by Friday.

Earl will stay well offshore of North Carolina, staying about 700 miles away as it passes close to Bermuda Friday.

2022 has only produced five named storms as of September 6. Last year there were 12 named storms at this time and there were 16 named storms by September 6, 2020.

The National Hurricane Center said, “At 8:00 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Earl was located by a NOAA hurricane hunter near latitude 24.4 north, longitude 65.8 west. Earl is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue into tomorrow with a gradual turn to the north-northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.”