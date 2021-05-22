Early start to the Atlantic hurricane season as Subtropical Storm Ana forms

As of 5 a.m. Saturday morning, we have yet another early start to the Atlantic hurricane season with Subtropical Storm Ana.

Ana has winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving to the west-southwest at 3 miles per hour. The subtropical storm is about 180 miles northeast of Bermuda. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

While Ana will not pose a direct threat to the United States, there is a high rip current risk for our beaches due to swells from Subtropical Storm Ana this weekend.

Ana is forecast to dissipate within a few days.

We are also watching another area that has now moved inland along the Texas coast. As of Saturday morning, the NHC now gives this area a 0% chance of development. Although tropical development is not expected, the system could still bring heavy rain to portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.