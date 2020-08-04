Fayetteville declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ landfall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin declared a state of emergency ahead of the late-night landfall of Hurricane Isaias.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain as Isaias moves through the area. Some areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor could receive more than 6 inches.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

Flash flood watches are in effect for much of central North Carolina.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. Monday update, Isaias strengthened a bit to regain its hurricane status. It was roughly 60 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

