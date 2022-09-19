PUERTO RICO (WNCN) – After spending the weekend devastating Puerto Rico with wind and rain, Hurricane Fiona has now moved into the Atlantic where it will strengthen and head north for Bermuda. It will then follow into the Canadian Maritime and Newfoundland later this week.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center Monday evening has Hurricane Fiona as a Category 2 with 100 mile per hour sustained winds that are gusting up to 120 mph.

Fiona is currently moving to the northwest at 10 miles per hour, but will eventually turn north, then northeast, the National Hurricane Center reports. Fiona could reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) by Tuesday afternoon, quickly strengthening into a Category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph by Wednesday.

The hurricane could weaken slightly, but will still be a powerful hurricane with winds of more than 120 mph as it impacts Bermuda Thursday night and Friday, the CBS 17 Storm Team reports.

Fiona will continue its trek toward the north, and will bring impacts to the Canadian Maritime and Newfoundland by the weekend.

While the storm will start to weaken in the cooler waters of the North Atlantic, winds will be sustained at 90 mph, making it a strong Category 1 hurricane.

Thankfully, North Carolina will have no direct impacts from Fiona, other than rough waters and strong rip currents along the coast.