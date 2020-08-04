Floodwaters from Hurricane Isaias carry Jeep blocks away on Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — As Hurricane Isaias swept across Oak Island, storm surge took vehicles blocks away from their parking spots.

Sherry Lee, of Morganton, told FOX8 that her red Jeep, Ruby, was parked on Beach Drive on Monday night.

“I was just looking out the window because we saw the neighbor’s cars floating so I looked out the back window and saw my jeep floating away,” Lee said.

Tuesday morning, she found the Jeep overturned about five houses away at the intersection of 58th Street and East Pelican Drive.

“I have never seen anything like this,” she said. “It was very scary.”