Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said he is declaring a state of emergency on Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

The governor said the pandemic will make preparations more difficult and now is the time for North Carolinians to get ready.

“Although the track and destination of the hurricane are in flux today as models differ – now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare,” Cooper said.



“Please follow local evacuation orders that may be issued,” Cooper said.

Cooper said shelters should be used as a last resort to lessen any complications with dealing with COVID-19.

He asked anyone evacuating to stay with family or friends. If that isn’t possible, hotels should be utilized before a shelter, if it is financially possible.

“We are going to have space challenges with congregate shelters,” Cooper said. “We know we will have significantly fewer people inside a shelter than you normally would so you can socially distance and do all the things you do to slow the spread of the virus.”

The storm’s greatest impact could come late Monday into Tuesday.

Cooper said rip currents at coast and tropical storm force winds could affect the state.

Isaias is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph

A new advisory on Isaias will be issued at 5 p.m.

