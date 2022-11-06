RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The chances of a tropical system forming in the Atlantic — which could impact North Carolina — have gone up in the last day.

A disturbance about 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm in “the next day or so,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

There is now an 80 percent chance of formation into a system in 48 hours and 90 percent in five days, forecasters said. That’s up from a 50 percent chance just a day ago for 48-hour development.

The system is forecast to move “over the southwestern Atlantic by the middle part

of this week where additional development is possible,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Even if the disturbance does not develop into an organized storm, the southeastern United States is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion, forecasters said. The timing of the impact on the coast would be mid to late this week, forecasters said.

The 5-day forecast map from the National Hurricane Center shows Florida in the path of the possible storm. However, the Southeastern U.S. coast — including North Carolina — will likely be impacted by the storm.

One forecast for the weekend shows heavy rain from the storm in Central North Carolina as the system moves over or near North Carolina.

“These strong NE to E winds will combine with high astronomical tides, due to the full moon

on Tuesday, to produce possible coastal flooding along with potential for beach erosion

and high surf,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

The Wilmington National Weather Service office said that gale warnings are in effect Tuesday into Friday night with seas up to 19 feet.