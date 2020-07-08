‘High chance’ tropical system develops off NC coast this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Hurricane Center says it is becoming more confident a system off the North Carolina coast could become a tropical system this week.
A tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form from the system over the next couple of days.
“The low is expected to move northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday, and then turn north-northeastward and move along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday,” NHC said.
If it develops into a named storm, it would be Fay.
It would have no impact on central North Carolina but it will produce heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina.
